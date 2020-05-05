Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on VMware (VMW), EverQuote (EVER) and Five9 (FIVN) with bullish sentiments.

VMware (VMW)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on VMware, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Zoom Video Communications, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for VMware with a $161.78 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EverQuote (EVER)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 60.5% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Square, and Snap.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EverQuote with a $46.86 average price target, representing a 25.2% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Five9 (FIVN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Five9 yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.88, close to its 52-week high of $99.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 73.3% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, SharpSpring, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Five9 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.86, representing a -6.6% downside. In a report issued on April 28, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FIVN: