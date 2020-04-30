Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Sensata (ST), Facebook (FB) and ServiceNow (NOW) with bullish sentiments.

Sensata (ST)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Sensata yesterday and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 41.9% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Sensata has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.10.

Facebook (FB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Facebook yesterday and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $193.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 53.0% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Leaf Group.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $219.79, representing a 15.1% upside. In a report issued on April 16, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $321.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 73.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, SharpSpring, and Everbridge.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ServiceNow with a $344.17 average price target, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

