Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Microsoft (MSFT) and Xerox (XRX) with bullish sentiments.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 70.0% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Brooks Automation, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NXP Semiconductors with a $112.61 average price target, representing a 18.3% upside. In a report issued on April 17, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report issued on April 24, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 70.8% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $190.71 average price target, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Xerox (XRX)

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Buy rating on Xerox on April 24 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.45, close to its 52-week low of $15.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 48.5% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and NetApp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xerox is a Hold with an average price target of $18.00.

