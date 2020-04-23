Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rogers Communication (RCI) and BlackBerry (BB) with bullish sentiments.

Rogers Communication (RCI)

In a report released today, Adam Shine from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Rogers Communication, with a price target of C$67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 54.2% success rate. Shine covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Thomson Reuters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rogers Communication is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.92, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$60.00 price target.

BlackBerry (BB)

PI Financial analyst Gus Papageorgiou maintained a Buy rating on BlackBerry today and set a price target of C$7.60. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Papageorgiou is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 62.8% success rate. Papageorgiou covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Celestica, CGI Group, and Open Text.

BlackBerry has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.10.

