Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Rapid7 (RPD), JOYY (YY) and Coupa Software (COUP) with bullish sentiments.

Rapid7 (RPD)

In a report issued on April 6, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Rapid7, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rapid7 with a $62.45 average price target, a 53.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

JOYY (YY)

In a report issued on April 6, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on JOYY, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 63.5% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JOYY with a $65.00 average price target.

Coupa Software (COUP)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $130.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.62.

