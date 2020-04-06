Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GoDaddy (GDDY) and Smartsheet (SMAR) with bullish sentiments.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy on April 2 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 44.2% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $77.89 average price target, which is a 40.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

In a report issued on April 3, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 62.4% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smartsheet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.56.

