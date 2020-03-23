Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), 8X8 (EGHT) and nLIGHT (LASR) with bullish sentiments.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.32, close to its 52-week low of $61.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 40.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Front Yard Residential, and Encore Capital.

Euronet Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $148.20, which is an 85.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

8X8 (EGHT)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on 8X8, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 43.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as The Meet Group, RingCentral, and Orbcomm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 8X8 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.79, which is a 57.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

nLIGHT (LASR)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on nLIGHT, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.04, close to its 52-week low of $9.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for nLIGHT with a $24.67 average price target.

