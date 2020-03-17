Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Accenture (ACN), SAP AG (SAP) and Model N (MODN) with bullish sentiments.

Accenture (ACN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Tien Tsin Huang maintained a Buy rating on Accenture today and set a price target of $188.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $156.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 64.9% success rate. Huang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Accenture with a $214.88 average price target, representing a 39.5% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

SAP AG (SAP)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on SAP AG, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 71.6% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, SPS Commerce, and RingCentral.

SAP AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $153.33, representing a 56.9% upside. In a report issued on March 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Model N (MODN)

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Model N, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.05, close to its 52-week low of $16.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Model N is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.33.

