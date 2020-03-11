Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PFSweb (PFSW) and Telaria (TLRA) with bullish sentiments.

PFSweb (PFSW)

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on PFSweb, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.22, close to its 52-week low of $2.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1392 out of 6215 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PFSweb with a $5.50 average price target.

Telaria (TLRA)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Telaria, with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 31.6% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Telaria with a $13.50 average price target, implying a 51.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

