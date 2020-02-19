Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Datadog (DDOG) and GoDaddy (GDDY) with bullish sentiments.

Datadog (DDOG)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Buy rating on Datadog on February 14 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.08, close to its 52-week high of $50.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 75.1% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Datadog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.63, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GoDaddy (GDDY)

In a report issued on February 14, Deepak Mathivanan from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on GoDaddy, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 69.9% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Mercadolibre, and GrubHub.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoDaddy with a $89.00 average price target, implying a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GDDY: