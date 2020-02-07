Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Uber Technologies (UBER) and eGain (EGAN) with bullish sentiments.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Eventbrite, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $47.18 average price target, which is a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

eGain (EGAN)

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on eGain, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.41, close to its 52-week low of $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.2% and a 92.0% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on eGain is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

