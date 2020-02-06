Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CSG Systems International (CSGS), DHI Group (DHX) and ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) with bullish sentiments.

CSG Systems International (CSGS)

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on CSG Systems International, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

CSG Systems International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DHI Group (DHX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on DHI Group today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.94.

Anderson has an average return of 32.8% when recommending DHI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1019 out of 5881 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DHI Group with a $4.50 average price target.

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

In a report released today, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on ChannelAdvisor, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.4% and a 47.3% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and Liveperson.

ChannelAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.