Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on KVH Industries (KVHI) and AudioEye (AEYE) with bullish sentiments.

KVH Industries (KVHI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on KVH Industries yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.4% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KVH Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.33.

AudioEye (AEYE)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins reiterated a Buy rating on AudioEye yesterday and set a price target of $9.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

AudioEye has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.38.

