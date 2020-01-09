Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) and MTBC (MTBC) with bullish sentiments.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN)

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Nexstar Media Group, and Sinclair Broadcast.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50.

MTBC (MTBC)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC, with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.27.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 1.5% when recommending MTBC.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #731 out of 5788 analysts.

MTBC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.13.

