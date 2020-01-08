Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC), Microsoft (MSFT) and Cerner (CERN) with bullish sentiments.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

In a report released today, Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Heckmann is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 81.6% success rate. Heckmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Tyler Technologies, and Euronet Worldwide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings with a $65.89 average price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft today and set a price target of $189.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $159.85, close to its 52-week high of $160.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 70.6% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, NortonLifeLock, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $165.00.

Cerner (CERN)

Wells Fargo analyst Jamie Stockton maintained a Buy rating on Cerner today and set a price target of $83.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.42, close to its 52-week high of $76.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Stockton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Stockton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and NextGen Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.75.

