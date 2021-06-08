Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadcom (AVGO) and Phreesia (PHR) with bullish sentiments.

Broadcom (AVGO)

In a report issued on June 4, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $463.78, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 65.1% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Advanced Micro Devices, and Himax Technologies.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $541.44, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

Phreesia (PHR)

In a report issued on June 4, Joseph Vruwink from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Phreesia, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 72.2% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phreesia with a $64.61 average price target, representing a 21.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.50 price target.

