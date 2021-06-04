Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on MongoDB (MDB), Diginex (EQOS) and Sumo Logic (SUMO) with bullish sentiments.

MongoDB (MDB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB yesterday and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $271.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MongoDB with a $364.83 average price target, which is a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $377.00 price target.

Diginex (EQOS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on Diginex today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.07, close to its 52-week low of $5.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 46.0% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, HIVE Blockchain Technologies, and Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diginex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Sumo Logic (SUMO)

In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Sumo Logic, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.66, close to its 52-week low of $15.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.3% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dynatrace, Snowflake, and Alteryx.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sumo Logic with a $28.83 average price target.

