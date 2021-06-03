Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Descartes (DSGX) and Smartsheet (SMAR) with bullish sentiments.

Descartes (DSGX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Descartes today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 70.7% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Quisitive Technology Solutions, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, and CGI Group.

Descartes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.94, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Smartsheet, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 68.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smartsheet with a $79.10 average price target, representing a 36.2% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

