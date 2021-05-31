Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA), Workday (WDAY) and HEICO (HEI) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia on May 27 and set a price target of $800.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $649.78, close to its 52-week high of $651.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Advanced Micro Devices, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $728.00 average price target, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Workday (WDAY)

In a report issued on May 27, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Workday, with a price target of $259.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $228.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 81.9% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Resources Connection, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workday with a $276.00 average price target, a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

HEICO (HEI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Buy rating on HEICO on May 26 and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $140.46, close to its 52-week high of $142.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HEICO with a $149.43 average price target, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.