Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Plexus (PLXS) and II-VI (IIVI) with bullish sentiments.

Plexus (PLXS)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Plexus, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.27, close to its 52-week high of $101.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 65.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Plexus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

II-VI (IIVI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on II-VI yesterday and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on II-VI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.82, which is a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.