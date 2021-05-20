Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and So-Young International (SY) with bullish sentiments.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A, with a price target of $2755.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2271.50, close to its 52-week high of $2431.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 72.3% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Headhunter Group, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2778.32, representing a 24.7% upside. In a report issued on May 17, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3000.00 price target.

So-Young International (SY)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to So-Young International today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.67, close to its 52-week low of $6.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 34.1% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and 36Kr Holdings Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for So-Young International with a $14.00 average price target.

