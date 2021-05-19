Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Analog Devices (ADI) and Coinbase Global (COIN) with bullish sentiments.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $153.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 58.2% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Analog Devices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $183.25, a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coinbase Global (COIN)

In a report released today, Owen Lau from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Coinbase Global, with a price target of $434.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $224.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 84.5% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coinbase Global with a $404.75 average price target, which is a 90.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on COIN: