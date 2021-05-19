Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS), Tyler Technologies (TYL) and Iqiyi (IQ) with bullish sentiments.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Axcelis Technologies today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 67.6% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Digital, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axcelis Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.20, a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Tyler Technologies, with a price target of $480.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $396.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 66.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Tyler Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $495.00.

Iqiyi (IQ)

In a report released today, Hans Chung from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Iqiyi, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.95, close to its 52-week low of $12.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is ranked #857 out of 7517 analysts.

Iqiyi has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.86, which is a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CLSA also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.