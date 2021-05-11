Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cerence (CRNC) and Rackspace Technology (RXT) with bullish sentiments.

Cerence (CRNC)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cerence, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cerence with a $117.40 average price target, implying a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rackspace Technology (RXT)

In a report released yesterday, Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Rackspace Technology, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 67.0% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rackspace Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.08, representing a 13.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.