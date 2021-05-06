Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lattice Semicon (LSCC) and Lyft (LYFT) with bullish sentiments.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon on May 3 and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Lattice Semicon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.88, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report issued on May 3, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Lyft. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 69.7% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyft with a $71.93 average price target, implying a 42.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.