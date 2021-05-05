Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PROS Holdings (PRO), Paycom (PAYC) and Viavi Solutions (VIAV) with bullish sentiments.

PROS Holdings (PRO)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Buy rating on PROS Holdings today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

PROS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.67, representing a 31.9% upside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Paycom (PAYC)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald assigned a Buy rating to Paycom today and set a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $354.30.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 66.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paycom with a $440.18 average price target, a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $450.00 price target.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 64.0% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viavi Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.50, which is a 32.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

