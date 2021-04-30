Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on L3Harris Technologies (LHX) and Micron (MU) with bullish sentiments.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $209.23, close to its 52-week high of $212.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Roper Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Caci International.

L3Harris Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $226.70.

Micron (MU)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Micron today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 62.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $119.17 average price target, a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

