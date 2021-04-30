Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fortinet (FTNT) and Five9 (FIVN) with bullish sentiments.

Fortinet (FTNT)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Fortinet, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $195.47, close to its 52-week high of $209.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 71.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortinet with a $201.06 average price target, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report issued on April 19, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Five9 (FIVN)

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana maintained a Buy rating on Five9 yesterday and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $174.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 73.8% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Bill.com Holdings, and Par Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Five9 with a $205.00 average price target, a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

