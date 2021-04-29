Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Boeing (BA), Cree (CREE) and Facebook (FB) with bullish sentiments.

Boeing (BA)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Boeing, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 74.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $278.17, representing a 16.4% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cree (CREE)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cree, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $123.50.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $307.10, close to its 52-week high of $315.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 68.3% and a 71.7% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $354.00, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FB: