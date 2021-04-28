Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roper Technologies (ROP) and DraftKings (DKNG) with bullish sentiments.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to Roper Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $505.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $445.86, close to its 52-week high of $455.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roper Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $443.50, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $486.00 price target.

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report released yesterday, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 49.6% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, Spotify Technology SA, and EverQuote.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DraftKings with a $72.44 average price target, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

