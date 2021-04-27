Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fiserv (FISV) and MKS Instruments (MKSI) with bullish sentiments.

Fiserv (FISV)

Merrill Lynch analyst Jason Kupferberg reiterated a Buy rating on Fiserv today and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.53, close to its 52-week high of $127.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupferberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 72.4% success rate. Kupferberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Paypal Holdings, and Affirm Holdings.

Fiserv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.56, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $139.00 price target.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on MKS Instruments today and set a price target of $222.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $184.99, close to its 52-week high of $199.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 68.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Faro Technologies, and Universal Display.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MKS Instruments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $206.29, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

