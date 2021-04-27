Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Garmin (GRMN), Harmonic (HLIT) and Proofpoint (PFPT) with bullish sentiments.

Garmin (GRMN)

In a report released today, Derek Soderberg from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Garmin, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.65, close to its 52-week high of $142.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 36.8% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Garmin with a $137.67 average price target.

Harmonic (HLIT)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on Harmonic today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Frankel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SeaChange International, Avid Technology, and Brightcove.

Harmonic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.17.

Proofpoint (PFPT)

In a report released yesterday, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Proofpoint, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $172.70, close to its 52-week high of $174.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 60.0% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Proofpoint has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.09, a -2.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $155.00 price target.

