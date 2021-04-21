Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ServiceNow (NOW) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) with bullish sentiments.

ServiceNow (NOW)

In a report issued on April 18, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow, with a price target of $640.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $540.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 70.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ServiceNow is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $624.18, a 13.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $568.00 price target.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

In a report released yesterday, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 57.4% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NextGen Healthcare, Change Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tabula Rasa HealthCare is a Hold with an average price target of $47.20.

