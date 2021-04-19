Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN), Western Digital (WDC) and VIZIO Holding (VZIO) with bullish sentiments.

Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Intellicheck Mobilisia, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.20.

Buck has an average return of 28.0% when recommending Intellicheck Mobilisia.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #372 out of 7459 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellicheck Mobilisia with a $14.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Western Digital (WDC)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Western Digital, with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.89, close to its 52-week high of $74.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 57.0% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Western Digital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.44, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

VIZIO Holding (VZIO)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to VIZIO Holding today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 67.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

VIZIO Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, which is a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.