Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Splunk (SPLK) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hallam maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR134.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.61, close to its 52-week high of $124.63.

Hallam has an average return of 8.4% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #2207 out of 7455 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.35, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on April 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

Splunk (SPLK)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating on Splunk today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 69.6% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Snowflake, and Dynatrace.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Splunk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $198.80, a 35.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

