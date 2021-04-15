Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dell Technologies (DELL), Switch (SWCH) and Box (BOX) with bullish sentiments.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Dell Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.70, close to its 52-week high of $94.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 62.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Dell Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.50, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Switch (SWCH)

In a report released yesterday, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Switch, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 55.1% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GTT Communications, and Wideopenwest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Switch is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.60.

Box (BOX)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Box. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 72.4% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Box with a $25.25 average price target, implying a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

