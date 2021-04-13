Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Phreesia (PHR), Nvidia (NVDA) and IAC/InterActive (IAC) with bullish sentiments.

Phreesia (PHR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Joseph Vruwink maintained a Buy rating on Phreesia yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 77.3% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phreesia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.63, which is a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $680.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $608.36, close to its 52-week high of $614.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 77.3% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Smart Global Holdings, and Tower Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $663.13, implying a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

In a report released today, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $244.01, close to its 52-week high of $266.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 76.0% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palantir Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActive with a $263.00 average price target, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

