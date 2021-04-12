Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) and Marathon Patent Group (MARA) with bullish sentiments.

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ultra Clean Holdings, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.6% and a 79.9% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Allegro MicroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ultra Clean Holdings with a $60.80 average price target.

Marathon Patent Group (MARA)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Marathon Patent Group, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.00, close to its 52-week high of $57.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Patent Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

