Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Advanced Energy (AEIS), HP (HPQ) and Box (BOX) with bullish sentiments.

Advanced Energy (AEIS)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Energy today and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.67, close to its 52-week high of $125.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Energy with a $124.17 average price target.

HP (HPQ)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Buy rating on HP today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.28, close to its 52-week high of $32.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 63.2% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HP is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.80.

Box (BOX)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Box today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 72.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Box with a $25.75 average price target.

