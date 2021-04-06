Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Envestnet (ENV) and Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) with bullish sentiments.

Envestnet (ENV)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Envestnet, with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.38.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 70.7% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Envestnet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.75.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson assigned a Buy rating to Duck Creek Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 72.4% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Duck Creek Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.67, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

