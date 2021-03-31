Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MagnaChip (MX) and Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) with bullish sentiments.

MagnaChip (MX)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on MagnaChip, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.09, close to its 52-week high of $26.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

MagnaChip has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.25, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 71.7% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Qualcomm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hims & Hers Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00, representing a 42.6% upside. In a report issued on March 22, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

