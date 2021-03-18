Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SYNNEX (SNX) and Fathom Holdings (FTHM) with bullish sentiments.

SYNNEX (SNX)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on SYNNEX, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.25, close to its 52-week high of $106.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 63.1% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Insight Enterprises.

SYNNEX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.00.

Fathom Holdings (FTHM)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Fathom Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.5% and a 60.9% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Glu Mobile.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fathom Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.50.

