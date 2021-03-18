Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ON24 (ONTF), Accolade (ACCD) and Kratos Defense (KTOS) with bullish sentiments.

ON24 (ONTF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on ON24 yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 76.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ON24 with a $74.00 average price target.

Accolade (ACCD)

In a report released yesterday, Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Accolade, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Accolade with a $58.88 average price target, representing a 30.8% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense yesterday and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 74.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $28.00 average price target.

