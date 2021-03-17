Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Smartsheet (SMAR), Beyond Air (XAIR) and Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) with bullish sentiments.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Smartsheet, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 72.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Smartsheet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.50, implying a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Beyond Air (XAIR)

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Beyond Air, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 56.3% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyond Air with a $13.25 average price target.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $152.00, close to its 52-week high of $167.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Euronet Worldwide with a $177.83 average price target, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

