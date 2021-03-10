Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boeing (BA) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) with bullish sentiments.

Boeing (BA)

Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak maintained a Buy rating on Boeing yesterday and set a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $240.81, close to its 52-week high of $244.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Poponak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Poponak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, Teledyne Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $238.00, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released yesterday, Sandeep Deshpande from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.37, close to its 52-week high of $44.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 68.0% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, ams AG, and Adyen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.33, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Oddo BHF also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR44.00 price target.

