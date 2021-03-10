Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL) and PROS Holdings (PRO) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $121.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.25, implying a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

PROS Holdings (PRO)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on PROS Holdings today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.57, close to its 52-week high of $51.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 71.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

PROS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00.

