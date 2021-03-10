Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Open Lending (LPRO) and DraftKings (DKNG) with bullish sentiments.

Open Lending (LPRO)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Open Lending, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Medallion Financial, and Shift Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Open Lending with a $48.33 average price target, which is a 44.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (DKNG)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.20, close to its 52-week high of $72.16.

Gibas has an average return of 67.8% when recommending DraftKings.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is ranked #141 out of 7358 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.40, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

