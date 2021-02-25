Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and KBR (KBR) with bullish sentiments.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Raytheon Technologies on February 22 and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 59.3% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Science Applications, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Raytheon Technologies with a $84.75 average price target.

KBR (KBR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on KBR on February 22 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.52, close to its 52-week high of $32.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 69.4% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KBR with a $36.14 average price target, which is a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

