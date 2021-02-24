Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Square (SQ) and Micron (MU) with bullish sentiments.

Square (SQ)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Square, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $256.59, close to its 52-week high of $283.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 71.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $266.25 average price target, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $330.00 price target.

Micron (MU)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Micron today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.23, close to its 52-week high of $91.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 56.7% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.57, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Daiwa also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

