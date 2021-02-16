Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Itron (ITRI) with bullish sentiments.

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on IPG Photonics, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $256.49, close to its 52-week high of $262.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 69.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and TTM Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IPG Photonics with a $276.77 average price target.

Itron (ITRI)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Itron. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.90, close to its 52-week high of $108.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 60.3% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Exxon Mobil.

Itron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

